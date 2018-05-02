Mid-State Adds SiriusXM in ND, SD, NE, IA, WY and MT – See SiriusXM at Mid State Dealer Show May 5th and 6th

DES MOINES, IA (05.03.2018) – Mid-State Distributing has added SiriusXM to the company’s line card in several states.

SiriusXM Director, Retail Sales Paul Trueman stated “We are extremely pleased to welcome Mid-State Distributing to our list of authorized distributors. Jeff Hedden and his team could not be more professional and are a pleasure to work to with. We look forward to long and successful relationship.”

Tom Kolar, National Sales Manager for Mid-State offered “Adding SiriusXM to our line card will offer more for our dealers. North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and Montana are the states in our territory for SiriusXM. Our dealer show is May 5th and 6th in Omaha. We look forward to working with dealers at the show to highlight the benefits and opportunities of stocking and promoting SiriusXM.”

Trueman continued “I will be attending the Mid-State show in Omaha on the May 5th & 6th to help support the launch of SiriusXM.”

The upcoming Mid-State Dealer Show is set for May 5th and 6th. On Saturday, May 5th, the Alamo DraftHouse Cinema will be action central. A Pioneer product session is scheduled for 5:15. Pioneer’s National Trainer Harry Kroll will be in the house covering the latest Pioneer products. The big lineup of activities begins 3:30. At 8 PM, following dinner, the curtain will go up on the blockbuster Marvel Avengers Infinity War movie.

The Dealer Show kicks off at 11 AM on Sunday at the Mid-State’s Omaha location and runs until 6 PM. A strong lineup of vendors will be on site with super show specials available in the afternoon. Prizes for lucky winners plus a delicious lunch will be served.

Concluding, Kolar stated “Everything is set for a huge weekend that dealers will long remember. We have dealers registered from 6 states and some with a 12 hour drive to Omaha. We definitely plan to make it worth everyone’s time and effort.”

Visit midstatedistributing.com and siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

