KICKER VP Takes On One Lap of America

STILLWATER, OK (05.03.2018) – KICKER’s own Rob Limbaugh is preparing for an epic journey through America’s heartland.

This week marks the start of one of the most demanding motorized events in the world. The One Lap of America kicks off May 5 at Tire Rack’s headquarters in South Bend, Ind. Founded in 1983 by legendary journalist and American Motorsports Hall-of-Fame inductee Brock Yates, One Lap spans eight days, 14 states and over 3,600 miles. The “Lap” will take 85 teams through a combination of 19 separate events, including road courses, time trials and drag races at nine different locations – all of which must be completed on a single set of tires.

Limbaugh, KICKER’s Vice President of Business Development, is a five-time veteran of the OLOA. This year he and co-driver Ron James are steering a 2017 BMW M240i, and the audio performance will no doubt match the execution under the hood.

“The stock system is a set of four-inch, full-range drivers,” stated Limbaugh, who added the KICKER KEY180.4 smart amp and PX-Series mono amplifiers, as well as KICKER KS-Series speakers. “The difference in sound quality is night and day.”

The KICKER VP cites the motivation to participate in One Lap lies more in the experience than the victory.

“These guys are all gearheads,” Limbaugh said. “If somebody breaks down on the side of the road, there are five guys puling over to help him. There’s a comradery like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

One Lap has its roots in the original cross-country race, the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, which debuted in 1971 with a 2,900-mile run for more than 140 drivers and 60 vehicles ranging from Studebakers to Ferraris.

During the 2018 event, the One Lap of America Facebook page will be updated daily with live streams, team interviews, behind-the-scenes moments and more. The competitor standings will be constantly updated on the One Lap website.

“It’s an awful lot like mountain climbing,” said Limbaugh. “You just do it because it’s there.”

Visit onelapofamerica.com and kicker.com for more.

