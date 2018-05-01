Soundcrafters Shows at Jeep Beach 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (05.02.2018) – This past weekend with the support of Kenwood, JL Audio and Arc Audio, Daytona’s premier auto sound retailer, Soundcrafters, co-sponsored the 15th Annual Jeep Beach.

Jeep Beach is a citywide event that draws multiple thousands of Jeepers to Daytona Beach. From Tuesday through Sunday, various activities were held throughout the city. It began with a ribbon cutting ceremony held at “1Daytona,” (a new entertainment / restaurant complex across from the Daytona International Speedway). A Block Party on Main Street, complete with fireworks, drew huge crowds while on the following night, a Jeep Beach Luau complete with live music was held at the Historic Bandshell. During the Luau at the adjacent Oceanfront Park, Jeep Beach Sponsors’ Jeeps were on display. Soundcrafters’ personnel were onsite for all of it.

On the Friday and Saturday of Jeep Beach, the Daytona International Speedway was filled with Jeep owners, spectators and vendors of Jeep parts and accessories. Many cool activities ensued, including a trail rides and obstacle courses as high as 20 feet in sections, built of dirt, rocks and busted up concrete highway dividers where participants could test their Jeep driving and climbing skills. A concert with singer / Songwriter Caroline Jones entertained and a brand new, fully decked out, Jeep Wrangler was raffled and awarded to a winner on Saturday.

Soundcrafters secured an 1800 square foot display space inside the Speedway, sporting their own, along with their customer’s Jeep Wranglers. Showing off their sound and accessories work. A trailer full of inventory was brought for sales and installations that were performed on-site. Tony Magner of AMI Sales (JL Audio Rep) and 7-Time Rep of the Year, Bill Freeman of MAG Sales (Kenwood Rep) were quick to support Soundcrafters sales team, assisting them to exceed their April sales goal. “Other companies and retailers were present, but Soundcrafters literally stole the show” says Papadeas. “It was a great event”.

On Sunday morning, a Jeep Parade Cruise on Daytona’s Beach brought countless Jeeps to Daytona’s shores. “After the parade”, Papadeas goes on, “we cruised Daytona Beach Jammin’ our Jeep sound system (responsibly) for more than 15 miles; it was wall to wall Jeeps. Traffic on A1A backed up intersections as Jeepers lined up to get on the beach; it was great fun and a great event for the city. I lost count of how many Jeeps were participating in this citywide event, there had to be more than four thousand Jeeps of all models at the Speedway and hundreds and hundreds more that just came to Daytona to party Jeep Style”.

For more info check out jeepbeach.com and soundcraftersdb.com

