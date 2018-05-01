Sony 12 Volt Increases Distribution Partner Territories as CPS Distributors Exits Retail Distribution

– Sony has expanded several 12 Volt distributor partner territories to effectively cover and grow the territory formerly served by CPS Distributors of Kansas City, MO. CPS Distributors has decided to exit the retail distribution channel to better focus resources on their OEM Marine manufacturing and distribution.

“Increasing the footprint of these existing authorized business partners of ours in the specialty distribution channel replaces CPS and provides retailers excellent options for purchasing our products throughout the Midwest, Great Plains, and the Dakotas. We sincerely appreciate the 35-plus years of dedicated Sony 12 Volt representation, service, and professionalism that CPS has provided our retailers while helping us spread the latest Sony specialty retailer focused message. We wish them continued success in their efforts” said Rick Kojan, Director of Sales for Sony Car Audio.

Sony Distribution Partner Territory Additions, Effective May 1, 2018

AM Distributors (Illinois, Wisconsin)

DOW Electronics (Kansas, Missouri)

Mid-State Distributing (North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska)

Training events are already scheduled in several cities across this area that are focused on educating retailers on Sony technology and showing off new specialty-series Sony GS products like the XM-GS6DSP 6-Channel Bluetooth Amplifier with built-in DSP, and the XS-GS1631C Three-way Component speakers that feature drop-in compatibility with many vehicles. Separately, the Sony 12 Volt Tech Line can assist during this transition and is dedicated to helping retailers who need assistance with sales or installation tips and can be reached at 855-SONY- 12V (855-766- 9128).

Contact Rick Kojan at Rick.Kojan@sony.com or Anthony Tozzi at Anthony.Tozzi@actionlink.com for more information about our specialty retail distribution strategy or about new Sony Car Audio products.

