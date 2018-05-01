Retro Manufacturing Hiring Full-Time Car Audio Technical and Product Support – Henderson, NV

Retro Manufacturing, a world-wide leading manufacturer of car audio and seatbelts for classic cars located in Henderson, NV, has an immediate opening for a full-time Car Audio Technical and Product Support.

Primary Job Duties and Responsibilities:

• Provide phone and email support to customers.

• Process warranty and returns.

• Assist in the research and development of new products and/or product modifications.

• Support product installation including configuration, testing, and training.

Qualifications:

• 2+ years car audio installation experience with modern and/or classic vehicles.

• 2+ years car/auto mechanical experience.

• 2+ years experience in related field.

• Strong technical understanding and trouble-shooting skills.

• Excellent customer service and communication skills.

• Solid problem-solving skills with proficient attention to detail.

• Ability to multi-task.

• Computer literate with good knowledge of MS Office applications.

• SalesPad knowledge a plus.

• Must have own transportation and live within 30 minutes of our location.

Compensation: $13.00-16.00 based on experience and wage history

Employment type: full-time

Hours: 8-hour day shift, Monday – Friday

We offer medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, and a fun work environment!

Please send resume and salary history (word or .pdf only) as an attachment with Tech Support and your last name (i.e. Tech Support Smith) in the subject line to megan@retromanufacturing.com. Applicants will not be considered without this.

www.retromanufacturing.com

