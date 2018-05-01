First Annual Incriminator Audio/Audio X TripleFest Featured MECA, dB DragRacing and IASCA Formats

TUSCUMBIA AL (05.02.2018) – Incriminator Audio teamed with Retail Member, Audio X-Florence, AL, to host the 1st Annual Incriminator Triplefest on Saturday, April 28th, at the North Alabama State Fairgrounds in Tuscumbia, AL. The event featured 3 premier sound-off organizations on hand with SPL testing, SQL evaluations plus a car and truck show. 91 vehicles participated in dB Drag Racing, IASCA, and MECA SPL contests, along with MECA SQL and Show & Shine contests.

Incriminator Audio’s Nick Wright commented to 12voltnews.com “We were extremely pleased with the turnout. The weather was perfect for an outdoor show. We definitely have plans to hold an Incriminator TripleFest in April of 2019.

Pioneer was on site with Blake Potts from the area distributor AED. Potts had a great setup with his trick demo vehicle featuring Pioneer and showed crowd members the latest from Pioneer including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Potts offered “Working consumer focused events, like the Incriminator TripleFest to support AED dealers, gets consumers excited about car audio and supports our dealers”.

At the Incriminator TripleFest Potts brought his snow cone machine. Consumers on site enjoyed a freshly shaved snow cone. Customers filled out a card with their info and email address for entry into an onsite raffles for Pioneer speaker when they got their snow cone. Blake stated “At the end of the event I gave Steve Cook, Audio X, a stack of nearly 150 cards for him to use in marketing efforts”.

MECA SQL Judges Mike Flanagan (MS), Kirk Proffitt (AL), and Vinny Taylor (TN) evaluated 12 vehicles with Tim Smith (Audio X/XS Power/Zapco) from Tennessee taking SQ Best of Show. The Zenner, the overall SQL winner, with highest score in SQ, Install, and RTA Freq Out, was Scott Massengill from Chicago, IL.

MECA Commish Steve Stern was on site and judged the Show & Shine, with Charles Knight from Ohio taking Best of Show.

SPL Judges Will Mantlo (TN) and Event Director Victor O’Brien (AL) handled just over 100 tests, with Park & Pound being the must-do for almost half the competitors at the show. Eric Parker (SPS/Incriminator/XS Power) from Tennessee won the SPL Best of Show with highest combined scores in Sound Pressure and Park & Pound, with his Park & Pound score the high of the day. Gorman Cassidy (Incriminator) from Alabama won the Sound Pressure Best of Show award with 168+ dB at the Headrest.

“For a first event, Incrimnator Audio & Audio X put together a great event for their community, for the car audio community and the industry. The huge turn-out, from 16 states, is a testimony to the good work and products that Incriminator Audio and Audio X supply their customers” Stern relayed.

Plans are set for the 2nd Annual Incriminator TripleFest in April 2019.

Visit www.incriminatoraudio.com for more.

