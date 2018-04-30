Thousands of Jeeps Packed Daytona Beach and the Daytona International Speedway for Jeep Beach 2018

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (05.01.2018) – Jeeps of all models and colors took over Daytona Beach FL for Jeep Beach 2018.

Jeep Beach consisted of various activities throughout the city and capped with the main event at the Daytona International Speedway April 27th-28th. The Daytona International Speedway was filled with vendor booths, an obstacle course and other activities.

SoundCrafters, a Daytona-based 12volt retailer, was on site with fantastic company Jeep featuring the new Kenwood Excelon XR products. Paul Papadeas, owner, stated “Jeep Beach 2018 was terrific. Thousands of Jeep enthusiasts attended the event…many wanting to add aftermarket products to their rides. We did a week of sales in a day and a half!”

Bill Freeman, MAG Sales Territory Manager, stated “Kenwood and MAG Sales attended Jeep Beach to support our local dealer SoundCrafters. The action at the Speedway was incredible both days. So many Jeeps and enthusiasts… we were slammed. We were able to showcase our new Kenwood ‘XR Excelon Reference system in the SoundCrafter’s Jeep all weekend. The booth was packed and we sold out of all show specials by late Saturday.”

2018 marked Alpine’s third year at Jeep Beach, and the company was on site with several Jeep Wranglers at the event. Alpine’s “Hellbender” Wrangler with amphibious styling made its east coast debut in the booth at the show. Wells Auto Sales, an authorized Alpine retailer from Warrenton, VA, had two Wranglers in the Alpine booth — a 2018 JKU, and a custom 2018 JKU made in collaboration with Petty’s Garage, the performance shop founded by NASCAR legend Richard Petty — and both vehicles were for sale at the event. Rounding out the Wranglers were a 2015 JKU and 2016 JKU. All five Wranglers had complete Alpine in-dash, sound, and rear-view camera systems, as well as other interior and exterior accessories.

Jeep Beach was the first major event where consumers could experience Alpine’s new X209-WRA-OR, an audio/ video/ Bluetooth/ navigation in-dash system with 9-inch touch screen for the 2011-2018 JK. This weather resistant system can withstand light rain and is specifically geared to off-road fans with features like monitoring of pitch and roll, trailhead Points of Interest (POIs), trail recording, compass readings, and optimized off-road camera view.

The X209-WRA-OR and other Alpine Restyle products for the Wrangler were available for sale in the booth. Wells Auto Sales handled the sales and provide on-site installation of the products in a dedicated installation area. Collectively, the Alpine booth was staffed with members representing the entire east coast and southeast states, plus California, to service consumers who came from across the U.S. to attend this popular show.

Additional authorized Alpine retailers exhibiting at Jeep Beach were Morris 4×4 Center, who was selling Alpine products on-site; and Quadratec, who coordinated online sales for those who preferred having their Alpine products shipped to their homes.

Heise LED Lighting and Metra PowerSports had a strong presence at the Daytona Speedway.

DS18’s booth featured a wide selection of the company’s products. “We Like It Loud” is the DS18 slogan. The MR DS18 Jeep under the tent drove home that slogan to Jeep Beech attendees both days of Jeep Beach 2018.

Visit jeepbeach.com for more.

