JL Audio Adds Stealthbox Subwoofer Models for Popular Toyota and Ford Trucks

MIRAMAR, FL (05.01.2018) – JL Audio has announced the availability of new Stealthbox subwoofer systems for the Toyota Tacoma Double Cab, Tacoma Access Cab, and the Ford F150 SuperCab. These vehicle-specific subwoofer solutions are designed to precisely fit into tight spaces within the vehicle while remaining virtually hidden from view while delivering strong, deep bass output.

Toyota’s Tacoma Double Cab has a highly optimized interior design with almost zero wasted space. This makes integrating a serious subwoofer a pretty major challenge. Utilizing the small box prowess and shallow mounting depth of the 10-inch TW3 thin-line subwoofer, a Stealthbox subwoofer solution is sculpted to install behind the passenger side rear seat in the storage pocket. The results are stunning!

The Access Cab version of Toyota’s midsize truck has minimal backseat space for passengers and almost no room for a bulky subwoofer enclosure. JL Audio’s Stealthbox design team developed a clever solution that mounts between the jump seats, creating a nice arm rest with dual storage trays for rear passengers. Equipped with a 10-inch TW3 thin-line subwoofer, this down-firing Stealthbox features an all-fiberglass, sealed enclosure design and delivers stunning deep-bass output. Rear seat folding remains unaffected.

SB-F-F150SPRCB/10TW3:

fits 2015-Up Ford F-150 SuperCab / 2017-Up SuperDuty SuperCab

Contains one 10TW3-D4 subwoofer in a sealed enclosure. 400 watt power handling. Wired for 2 ohm mono. Installs under rear bench seat and requires removal of the storage divider panel. Stealthbox includes a steel-mesh grille to protect the driver. Does not affect folding or reclining of seat.

MSRP USD: $749.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SB-T-TACDCG3/10TW3:

fits 2016-Up Toyota Tacoma Double Cab

Contains one 10TW3-D4 subwoofer in a sealed enclosure. 400 watt power handling. Wired for 2 ohm mono. Installs in storage pocket behind the passenger side rear seat. Black steel mesh woofer grille is included. Requires relocation of factory amplifier and removal of factory “subwoofer”, if so equipped.

MSRP USD: $699.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SB-T-TACDCG3/10TW3:

fits 2016-Up Toyota Tacoma Access Cab

Contains one 10TW3-D4 subwoofer in a sealed enclosure. 400 watt power handling. Wired for 2 ohm mono. Replaces rear center console.

MSRP USD: $649.99

Availability: Now Shipping

