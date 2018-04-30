DEI Introduces Universal Catalytic Converter Shield

AVON LAKE, OH (05.01.2018) – As a leading innovator and manufacturer of heat and sound control products for the automotive aftermarket, DEI has a pulse on developing practical thermal protection products with dual functions. DEI now offers a replacement Universal Catalytic Converter Shield for missing, rusted or rattling factory installed shields. Too often, factory OE shields rust, crack, rattle, drag on the pavement or go missing entirely. While mandatory in some states, driving with a missing shield can be dangerous and potentially a fire hazard, especially in states with risk of wildfire.

Driving through tall dry grass and leaves on hot summer days can be a fire hazard. The converter, one of the hottest components of the vehicle, can reach temperatures upwards to 600 or 800°F. The addition of a high quality, rust resistant shield protects heat from being transferred into the vehicle, adds additional protection to undercar lines, hoses and electrical wiring and reduces risk of a fire mishap.

DEI’s universal designed shield forms to the contour of the vast majority of factory and aftermarket catalytic converters, installs easily, and is held securely in place with two 34” worm-drive style clamps. Clamps and hardware are included and will not rust or be difficult to remove like many OE shields.

Visit www.DesignEngineering.com for more.

