JL Audio Intros Stealthbox Speaker and Subwoofer Systems for Polaris

MIRAMAR, FL (04.30.2018) – JL Audio has announced new Stealthbox speaker and subwoofer systems for the popular Polaris General and Polaris RZR off-road vehicles. These vehicle-specific audio solutions are proudly built at JL Audio’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in Florida.

Built to take command of any off-road or backcountry trail, the Polaris General and the RZR models are designed to take on any challenge. However, the factory supplied audio options are not quite up to the standards of many who want a system that can deliver outstanding quality in a challenging open-air cockpit.

To remedy the lack-luster factory sound packages, JL Audio has developed purpose-built speaker pods that will mount securely in each kick-panel, off the floor and out of the way. The Stealthbox speaker systems for the Polaris General and Polaris RZR feature a 100% fiberglass, sealed enclosure that houses a high-performance, JL Audio MX-Series 6.5-inch marine grade coaxial speaker with blue LED illumination–that just looks cool. The end result is a full-range system that delivers powerful, crystal-clear sound that will rock your world during outdoor adventures.

No system is complete without a sonically-matched subwoofer to deliver powerful, deep, bass output, while remaining completely out-of-sight. The Stealthbox subwoofer system for the Polaris General includes one 10-inch, JL Audio TW3 thin-line subwoofer driver, contained in a all-fiberglass, weatherproof enclosure with a texture-coated finish, that mounts securely behind the dashboard. For an added bonus, an additional mounting bracket is included to secure a JL Audio MX Amplifier. Similar subwoofer systems have been previously introduced for the Polaris RZR.

For two decades, JL Audio’s acclaimed Stealthbox vehicle-specific enclosures have set a high standard for sound quality, as well as vehicle-specific fit and installation integrity. Using laser-scanning technology, the development team precisely measures the tight spaces available in the vehicle. Solid modeling software is then used to design speaker and subwoofer solutions with precise fit and maximum enclosure volume, for optimum performance and output.

SB-POL-GNRLSPKR/MX650: fits Polaris General 1000 EPS / General 4 1000 EPS, 2016 & Up

Contains one pair of MX650-CCX-SGTLD-B marine coaxial speakers with blue LED illumination, each in a sealed, fiberglass enclosure. 60 watt power handling (per channel). 4 ohms per channel. Installs in kick-panels

MSRP USD: $649.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SB-POL-GNRL/10TW3: fits Polaris General 1000 EPS / General 4 1000 EPS, 2016 & Up

Contains one 10TW3-D4 in a down-firing, sealed enclosure. 400 watt power handling. Wired for 2 ohm mono. Installs behind the dashboard and includes mounting bracket to facilitate MX Amplifier mounting.

MSRP USD: $699.99

Availability: Now Shipping

SB-POL-RZG2SPKR/MX650: fits Polaris RZR XP Turbo / RZR XP 4 Turbo / RZR XP 1000 / RZR XP 4 1000 / RZR S 900 / RZR S 1000 / RZR 900 XC / RZR 4 900, 2014 & Up

Contains one pair of MX650-CCX-SGTLD-B marine coaxial speakers with blue LED illumination, each in a sealed, fiberglass enclosure. 60 watt power handling (per channel). 4 ohms per channel. Installs in kick-panels.

MSRP USD: $599.99

Availability: Now Shipping

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

