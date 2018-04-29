GEMSEN / JL AUDIO Dealer Trip to Mobile Solutions in Tempe, AZ

TEMPE, AZ / CONCORD, ONTARIO (04.30.2018) – More than 20 JL AUDIO dealers from across Canada have returned to their stores from GEMSEN’s annual JL AUDIO dealer trip, April 4th through 9th, at Mobile Solutions in Phoenix AZ. The extensive training session, which took place over 4 days, was focused on improving the skillset of technicians in the install bay which prepared them to become more efficient and ultimately more profitable.

JL Audio dealers from across Canada made the trip. Dealers from Vancouver, Toronto, Saskatoon and Edmonton plus several other cities flew into Phoenix.

Mobile Solutions’ Bryan Schmitt presented countless tricks and techniques used in custom fabrication and install bay management. As part of the class each dealer was able to build their own personalized project for them to take home and showcase their new skillset. A full day was dedicated to OEM integration presented by Todd Ramsey utilizing a number of workstations for hands-on experience.

JL AUDIO’s Steve Turrisi, Rob Haynes and George Jenkins were on hand for the final day dedicated to JL AUDIO new product training which included the exciting new VXi DSP amplifiers. Phoenix is the home of JL AUDIO West where all amplifier design and engineering takes place. Staff and engineers from JL AUDIO West joined the group along with their own personal vehicle. Each vehicle featured VXi amplifiers giving dealers one of the first opportunities to hear the amps in action and answer any questions.

During evenings dealers enjoyed meals at various restaurants. On one night the group attended a hockey game between the Coyotes and Anaheim. On the last night JL Audio VP of Electronics Jeff Scoon treated the group to dinner at a popular Mexican restaurant.

Visit jlaudio.com, gemsen.com, and mobilesolutions-usa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

