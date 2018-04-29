Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour

NEW YORK, NY (04.30.2018) – SiriusXM has announced that GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Fleetwood Mac will launch an exclusive, limited-run SiriusXM channel, The Fleetwood Mac Channel, on Tuesday, May 1st.

The Fleetwood Mac Channel will showcase music from Fleetwood Mac’s extensive Rock & Roll Hall of Fame career including their indelible hits, solo material, live songs, rare demo tracks and musical influences.

The channel will also include exclusive stories and hosted shows from Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks, as well as insight and perspective from Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) who recently joined Fleetwood Mac.

SiriusXM’s The Fleetwood Mac Channel begins on Tuesday, May 1st at 5:00 pm ET and runs through May, via satellite on channel 30, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Visit www.SiriusXM.com/streaming for more

