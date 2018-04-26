Soundcrafters, Kenwood, JL Audio and Arc Audio to Exhibit at Jeep Beach 2018

There will be a number of show specials available for sale in the Soundcrafters booth, including a 300 watt amp, subwoofer and enclosure package for only $199.95. Another show special will be a set of 6.5” component speakers for only $99.95/pair.
Soundcrafters and JL Audio have also supported the Jeep Beach organizer’s “Margaritaville” Jeep with a full JL Audio system including the “Stealthbox” for the vehicle. Soundcrafters performed the installation in the system being displayed at every Jeep Beach event throughout the week.
Soundcrafters will also have a fully staffed installation facility on property at the Speedway for those who want to get their equipment installed right away.
“This is our first year with Jeep Beach and we’re very excited to offer local, full service facilities at the event,” said Moe Sabourin, General Manager at Soundcrafters “Our goal is to give Jeep Beach attendees great value and installation, whatever their mobile electronics needs are. And we’re local, so consumers know we’re here to take care of them during and after the sale, with our 40 year reputation for quality service and installations.”Paul Papadeas commented, “Soundcrafters is a Rubicon Sponsor of Jeep Beach and will have a 1,800 sq ft booth with products to sell. Our presence is partially sponsored by Kenwood and JL Audio. Jeep Beach is a citywide event with the kickoff a few days ago in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new One Daytona (a restaurant / shops / hotel / entertainment complex) across the street from the Speedway. Hundreds of Jeeps attending that ceremony will preface the couple of 1,000 that will be at the Speedway Friday and Saturday.” Kenwood and MAG Sales representative Bill Freeman said “We’re excited to attend Jeep Beach to support our local Excelon dealer, Soundcrafters, in showcasing our new XR Excelon Reference Hi-Res products in the Soundcrafters Jeep!”
For more information, contact Soundcrafters at info@soundcraftersdb.com or call (386) 761-8800.
Visit soundcraftersdb.com and jeepbeach.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.