Alpine Electronics to Attend Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (04.27.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. will participate in Jeep Beach, the annual event for Jeep enthusiasts taking place in Daytona Beach, FL.

Jeep Beach consists of various activities throughout the city, leading up to the main event which takes place on April 27-28, 2018. The Daytona International Speedway is the site of the main event and features vendor booths, an obstacle course, and other activities.

Wells Auto Sales, authorized Alpine retailer from Warrenton VA, created this Wrangler along with Petty’s Garage (founded by Richard Petty, the NASCAR legend). These photos were provided by Wells Auto Sales and their photographer HMN Photography.

2018 marks Alpine’s third year at Jeep Beach, and the company will take several Jeep Wranglers to the event. Alpine’s “Hellbender” Wrangler with amphibious styling will make its east coast debut at the show. Wells Auto Sales, an authorized Alpine retailer from Warrenton, VA, will have two Wranglers in the Alpine booth — a 2018 JKU, and a custom 2018 JKU made in collaboration with Petty’s Garage, the performance shop founded by NASCAR legend Richard Petty — and both vehicles will be for sale at the event. Rounding out the Wranglers will be a 2015 JKU and 2016 JKU. All five Wranglers will have complete Alpine in-dash, sound, and rear-view camera systems, as well as other interior and exterior accessories.

Jeep Beach will be the first major event where consumers can experience Alpine’s new X209-WRA-OR, an audio/ video/ Bluetooth/ navigation in-dash system with 9-inch touch screen for the 2011-2018 JK. This weather resistant system can withstand light rain and is specifically geared to off-road fans with features like monitoring of pitch and roll, trailhead Points of Interest (POIs), trail recording, compass readings, and optimized off-road camera view.

The X209-WRA-OR and other Alpine Restyle products for the Wrangler will be available for sale in the booth. Wells Auto Sales will handle the sales and provide on-site installation of the products in a dedicated installation area. Alpine employees and sales reps from Dynamic Sales & Marketing will be available to meet with show attendees. Collectively, the Alpine booth will be staffed with members representing the entire east coast and southeast states, plus California, to service consumers who come from across the U.S. to attend this popular show.

The Alpine booth will be in the Vendor Blue/Middle section, booth numbers 279-286. Additional authorized Alpine retailers exhibiting at the show are Morris 4×4 Center, who will be selling Alpine products on-site; and Quadratec, who will coordinate online sales for those who prefer having their Alpine products shipped to their homes.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

