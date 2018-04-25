KICKER Hauled Rides in Restyled XRV to Lake Havasu Desert Storm

STILLWATER, OK (04.26.2018) – KICKER drove its newly wrapped XRV tractor-trailer and road show to Lake Havasu on the Colorado River for the 20th annual Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout, April Thursday through Sunday, April 19th-22nd. It was KICKER’s initial tour as the presenting sponsor of the event.

The 4-Day event featured a street party on Thursday that was free to the public as top caliber boats lined Lake Havasu’s main street. Named “One of the Top Five Poker Runs in the Nation” by Performance Boats magazine, Desert Storm was an event based around a world-class collection of the fastest and most prestigious boats.

Sporting a fresh wrap from 3M and Gatorwraps, the 80-plus-foot XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) was featured throughout the event. In addition to the rolling showroom, the KICKER area was loaded with custom vehicles around and under the XRV’s awning.

MURFCO, KICKER’s Southern California distributor, brought 1968 Firebird and 29-foot Nordic deck boat to the party. Lake Havasu audio dealer Wired 4 Sound brought both a 2018 Can-Am Maverick X3 and 25-foot Eliminator Daytona with more than 11,000 watts of KICKER power. Legendary Lake Havasu customizer SicChops showcased its Goodguys Gold Award-winning 1961 Chevy Blazer, completely decked out and “Livin’ Loud” with KICKER gear.

The new venue at the London Bridge Resort was located adjacent to the world-famous London Bridge and along the Bridgewater Channel.

“Lake Havasu City is home to so many ideal events,” said Cal Sheehy, general manager of the London Bridge Resort. “We were excited to welcome Desert Storm to our property and showcase the iconic London Bridge as the backdrop for this amazing event.”

In addition to a new venue, the event featured its tokened “Krusin’ for Kids,” an annual Wednesday kick-off celebration that included approximately 150 special-needs children and adults going on boat rides. Desert Storm’s charity organization, Storm Charities, partnered with KICKER, Teague Custom Marine, DCB, Savage Marine, and Biokleen for the event.

Each year to kick-off the event ‘Krusin’ for Kids” gets things rolling. Volunteer boat drivers took these clients on an unforgettable experience on Lake Havasu, an experience that some only dreamed of until now.

The poker run was held on Friday, and the acclaimed performance-boat Shootout on Saturday, which determined who was crowned “King of the Desert” and “Queen of the Desert” by clocking the fastest speeds on Lake Havasu. Past contenders have clocked speeds topping 180 miles per hour.

Kicker’s Western Regional Tracy Focht commented “By far one of the best “Poker Runs” in the nation. Kicker looks forward to being a major partner in years to come and to bring great audio to some of the best boating fanatics in the world”.

The new partnership with The Lake Havasu Desert Storm showed the reported crowd of over 20,000 why Kicker is “Livin’ Loud”.

For more see kicker.com.

