Kenwood Excelon XR Training at Proline Car Stereo

BROOKLYN, NY (04.26.2018) – The new Kenwood Excelon XR product was highlighted during a training session at Proline Car Stereo on Thursday, April 19th. Matt Gonzalez, Trent Partners VP 12volt organized the evening session at Proline’s conference center.

“We followed up the successful launch of the Kenwood Excelon XR products at the NY Auto Show with a full product training this past Thursday, April 19th. The training was a hybrid in person training with me conducting the onsite portion while Seth Halstead did a video conference going over the technical portion and handling Q&A,” Gonzalez stated.

Will Sullivan, Proline owner related, “We had 26 members of our outstanding staff on site for the meeting. Seth’s training was spot on, focused and well received by our staff. Seth really had the attention of the entire Proline staff. They were riveted on his explanation of Kenwood’s new XR products. In addition Matt from Trent Partners was fantastic as well. He focused on how best our guys could use the information directly to make more sales. I, and the entire staff, were very impressed. Having, and utilizing our dedicated training area was the best idea we have had in some time. It has focused our staff during trainings in ways we have not seen before.”

Seth Halstead, Kenwood Training Manager, commented, “With technology changing so rapidly, it’s more important than ever before to be able to provide KENWOOD dealers with training on new products as quickly as possible. By leveraging the power of the internet and working together with our local KENWOOD representatives, we are able to achieve this task. The message of KENWOOD’s full Hi-Res Audio experience, Wireless Android Auto compatibility and touchscreen Waze control was clearly conveyed during the training. Engaging in Q&A during and after the training keeps all engaged, even from afar. We truly appreciate the effort and commitment of Proline’s management and team members in taking the initiative to attend this webinar and increase their product knowledge, all in an effort to better serve their customers!”

“The training session was a time well spent following up the NY Auto Show and as always Proline supported the training in full force,” Gonzalez concluded.

Visit kenwood.com/usa/car/excelon for more.

