Manufacturers Educate Installers During Car Tech 2018, Hosted By Petra

EDMOND, OK (04.25.2018) – Petra Industries hosted Car Tech 2018 on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the company’s B2B Store, located at 3400 S. Kelly in Edmond. This intensive, one-day training opportunity paired businesses that do aftermarket installations on cars, powersports vehicles and boats with trainers from eight of the most-requested 12-volt manufacturers. Attendees from area businesses broke into small groups and rotated through the eight manufacturers. They received hands-on training and learned insider tips and tricks. Earl’s Rib Palace of Edmond provided lunch.

“Explaining aspects of products they may not know about and answering questions face to face is what makes events like this so important,” noted Harry Kroll, National Trainer for Pioneer.

“Meeting with trainers who have field experience is invaluable,” said Dusty Deaton, Dusty’s Total Audio. “I have new guys who are more comfortable texting than talking with people face to face. Car Tech helped them see how professionals interact with others. This will help them become better sales people.”

“Car Tech 2018 provided an intense learning experience,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President. “It enabled area installers to ask questions, gain new skills and learn from the best.”

Visit petra.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

