DAS Companies, Inc. Announces Winners of Arizona Training Prize Package

PALMYRA, PA (04.25.2018) – DAS Companies, Inc. has announced the winners of their Training Prize Package that was offered exclusively to DAS 12-Volt Dealers within DAS distribution territories. The two winners will each receive an all-expense paid trip to the headquarters of Mobile Solutions in beautiful Tempe, Arizona that will include travel, lodging and course tuition. This prize package was jointly sponsored by SONY, DAS and Mobile Solutions.

The Training Prize Package is an all exclusive, 4-day training package that will be hosted at Mobile Solutions in Arizona. The winners will be part of a sold-out training package that includes an exclusive program focusing on the structural, cosmetic and OEM integration of today’s modern luxury vehicles. Each winner will receive hands-on, smart fabrication techniques and industry secrets for 12-Volt mobile electronics integrations.

“The new program was launched via our email communication program and offered all of our dealers’ access to win,” said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We’re building excitement and helping our dealers build their business with educational experiences for their installers, creating excitement within the industry and more great opportunities to be announced in 2018,” Berfield added.

The winners, who were randomly selected, are Car Essentials of Albany, NY and OX Audio from Philadelphia, PA. Each of the two winning companies will send one installer to warm and sunny Arizona to complete the training.

“What an awesome surprise,” says Ryan Oxenhorn, of OX Audio. “When my sales rep called me and shared the news I was totally stoked. I just kept thanking him,” Oxenhorn added.

Car Essentials’ Mike Mango commented, “What a great opportunity from DAS. Ryan Johnson from our Schenectady store is really into custom fiberglass. He is very excited to make the trip to Mobile Solutions in Phoenix to soak up some knowledge from Bryan.”

For more info, visit www.dasinc.com, www.sony.net, and www.mobilesolutions-usa.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

