The Steele Shop Seeking Car Audio Installation Specialist – Carrollton, TX

CAR AUDIO INSTALLATION SPECIALIST
We’re looking for an experienced Technician to install aftermarket electronics in fine European cars (Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar etc,).
Must have experience installing audio, alarm / remote starts, radar detectors, etc.
Must have own tools.
MECP and / or ASE Certification is a plus
Income potential 40 to 60K annually, negotiable based upon experience.
The Steele Shop
2410 Tarpley Rd #305
Carrollton, TX 75006
972-478-8000
steeleshop@gmail.com
