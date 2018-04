The Steele Shop Seeking Car Audio Installation Specialist – Carrollton, TX

Posted on April 23, 2018 by Brandon Crist

CAR AUDIO INSTALLATION SPECIALIST

We’re looking for an experienced Technician to install aftermarket electronics in fine European cars (Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar etc,).

Must have experience installing audio, alarm / remote starts, radar detectors, etc.

Must have own tools.

MECP and / or ASE Certification is a plus

Income potential 40 to 60K annually, negotiable based upon experience.

The Steele Shop

2410 Tarpley Rd #305

Carrollton, TX 75006

972-478-8000

steeleshop@gmail.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email