The Steele Shop Seeking Car Audio Installation Specialist – Carrollton, TX

CAR AUDIO INSTALLATION SPECIALIST

We’re looking for an experienced Technician to install aftermarket electronics in fine European cars (Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar etc,).

Must have experience installing audio, alarm / remote starts, radar detectors, etc.

Must have own tools.

MECP and / or ASE Certification is a plus

Income potential 40 to 60K annually, negotiable based upon experience.

The Steele Shop

2410 Tarpley Rd #305

Carrollton, TX 75006

972-478-8000

steeleshop@gmail.com

