EDA Announces New Enclosure Line

SEATTLE, WA (04.24.2018) – Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) has announced the launch of a new enclosure line. Comprising over one hundred models, the brand, dubbed “SPL Boxes” promises to deliver the very best value in the business. The majority of the models are being built in the United States and feature upgrade connectors, premium materials, and extraordinary pricing.

Jim Warren, EDA’s Executive Director said, “EDA services over 7,000 customers across forty-eight states – by harnessing this buying power, we are able to achieve quality and value unheard of in this category.”

Product will begin shipping to customers in May. Catalog information will be available shortly at each member’s web-site.

Davis Distribution was deeply involved in the creation of SPL Boxes. Sam Taliani, one of the principals at Davis said, “Our customers simply weren’t satisfied with much of the enclosure product in the market. Either it was poorly made, too expensive, or simply not available fast enough to meet their needs. SPL Boxes fixes all three of those issues and our customers love them!”

Visit www.elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

