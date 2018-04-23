DOW Electronics Hosted Sony Dealer Events in 3 Cities

TAMPA, FL (04.24.2018) – DOW Electronics organized and hosted Sony training evenings in 3 cities within the companies expansive territory. The 3-City swing included Oklahoma City, Little Rock and Baton Rouge. DOW and Sony staff members were onsite in each city.

The Holiday Inn North was the site of the training event in Oklahoma City on Monday evening April 16th. Sony’s Kris Bulla and Richard Wong joined DOW team members Mike Hurwitz and Jorge Grijalva. Grijalva is a recent addition to the DOW team and works out of the Dallas DOW office. There was an audience of 33 to learn about the latest products in Sony’s 2018 lineup.

On Tuesday evening, April 17th, the Sony training session was in Little Rock at the Courtyard Marriott with 22 in the audience. Sony’s Kris Bulla and Richard Wong teamed with DOW’s Mike Hurwitz and area representative Ron Staelens. The DOW Sony Veloster was parked outside and put a smile on every dealers face that experienced the demo.

The 3-City swing wrapped in Baton Rouge on Wednesday evening April 18th at Radisson Hotel with 45 dealer staffers in the audience. Again a DOW Veloster rocked Sony gear for all to experience. Sony’s Kris Bulla and Richard Wong joined DOW’s Mike Hurwitz and Ron Staelens.

Kris Bulla, National Product Trainer, led each presentation. Bulla stated, “Retailers are excited about the new XM-GS6DSP 6-channel DSP amplifier and the XS-GS1631C 3-Way Component speakers we have recently launched. Our training events show them how to effectively add BT streaming and DSP adjustment controls at their fingertips in the Sony I Music Center spartphone app.”

At each tour stop, food and refreshments were offered. Several lucky dealers at each stop went home with valuable Sony raffle prizes.

Visit dowelectronics.com and sony.com for more.

