Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year

NEW YORK, NY (04.23.2018) – SiriusXM announced an agreement with Nissan North America that extends the ongoing relationship between the two companies for five more years and through the 2023 model year. Nissan and Infiniti customers will continue to get a three-month introductory SiriusXM All Access subscription – SiriusXM’s most expansive programming package which includes access to the SiriusXM mobile app – with the purchase of equipped vehicles.

Customers purchasing properly equipped Nissan and Infiniti vehicles will also receive a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link infotainment services. Certain models and trim levels will include extended infotainment services subscriptions. SiriusXM Traffic helps drivers avoid congestion before they reach it with detailed information on traffic speed, accidents, construction, road closures and more. SiriusXM Travel Link delivers timely and helpful information to drivers and passengers including weather, fuel prices, sports scores, movie listings and stock prices. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/Infotainment for more info.

“We are thrilled to extend our long term relationship with Nissan North America,” said Christopher Lam, SVP & GM, Automotive Partnerships for SiriusXM. “Nissan has always been committed to staying on the leading edge of automotive technology and their dedication to reliability and design has established their vehicles among the most popular on the road today. We are proud to continue providing both Nissan and Infiniti customers with the benefit of SiriusXM’s exceptional audio entertainment and infotainment services.”

Customers who purchase Nissan and Infiniti Certified Pre-Owned vehicles will also continue to receive a three-month introductory subscription to SiriusXM All Access.

SiriusXM All Access delivers the most comprehensive bundle of entertainment, sports and news programming available in the vehicle. It includes Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, commercial-free music from many genres, plus every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage, college sports, some of the biggest names and brands in entertainment, news and comedy, and more.

SiriusXM All Access subscribers also get streaming access to SiriusXM, enabling them to connect to their favorite channels online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. The SiriusXM app offers more than 200 channels of content, including several exclusive online-only channels, and thousands of hours of on-demand content that allow the listener to hear more of what they want, when they want it.

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

