EDA and Brandmotion Agree to National Partnership

SEATTLE, WA (04.23.2018) – Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) announced today that Brandmotion will be sold and promoted throughout the United States by its twelve-member distributor group.

Josh Eatherly, EDA’s president, said, “Products that support safe driving are a big initiative at EDA. Brandmotion consistently delivers in this category – their commitment runs deep and we are proud to announce their membership.”

Jeff Varick, president of Brandmotion added, “We have worked for over a decade to bring high quality, seamlessly integrated products to our installer and distributor partners, while building a brand and reputation that can be trusted. The distributors that comprise the Elite Distributor Alliance closely match the Brandmotion brand mission of high level service and quality we strive to achieve as we go to market. We are very excited to join the EDA and look forward to many years of collaborative partnership.”

As EDA’s Executive Director, Jim Warren commented: “Brandmotion products are incredibly well-built and reliable. EDA’s commitment to the twelve volt aftermarket matches so very nicely with this vendor’s deep commitment to our channel. This is a great marriage.”

Visit www.elitedistributoralliance.com and brandmotion.com for more.

