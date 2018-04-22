31st Annual AMD Dealer Expo Rocked Chicagoland

CHICAGO, IL (04.23.2018) – The 31st Annual AMD Dealer Expo drew dealers from the Chicago area, plus dealers from 5 surrounding sates, to the Midwest Conference Center in Northlake on Tuesday, April 17th.

“This year’s show really hit the mark and vendor support was very strong. Dealers attending our show took advantage of super specials, saw exciting product presentations, networked and enjoyed a delicious buffet plus a variety of valuable raffle prizes. Being in Chicago the menu included beef sandwiches, pizza and lots of beer topped off with an ice cream sundae buffet. Three large 4K TV’s, a high end wireless audio system plus other raffle prizes went home with lucky winners. Our event, once again, energized the marketplace,” AMD’s George McGoldrick offered.

Overall attendance topped 300. On the event floor over 60 brands were displayed plus a number of demo vehicles highlighted exhibitor brands. Demo vehicles included Kicker, RaceSport golf cart, Rockford Fosgate Mini SoundLab, Sony Vanderhall, Sony Scion, Alpine’s Honda CRV with the new ILXF309 Halo and WeatherTech F250. Independent and manufacturer reps were out in force with 40 on the floor-joining the 21 AMD employees on site.

The Kicker demo vehicle featured the new Kicker Key amplifier installed in a 2003 Toyota Corolla. Area dealer Showtime Audio installed the Key amplifier which showcased the dramatic sound improvement with just the addition of the $199. Key amplifier. Showtime’s Jerry Villa commented “The installation of the Key amp makes an amazing difference. Every time we demo the Corolla at the shop a smile appears on the customer’s face. We did over 40 demos at the AMD show and every dealer got out of the car with a smile.”

Tom Ebeling-Tree and Associates, the Kicker rep firm in the territory, stated “The Key amplifier demo in Showtime Audio’s 15 year old Corolla could not have been better. Firsthand dealers experienced the dramatic sound quality difference the $199.amp makes in an original stock system. Every dealer who had a demo was impressed and smiling as they got out of the Corolla.”

WeatherTech and Dynaudio, new AMD vendor partners exhibiting on the Expo floor, both received very positive reception from dealers.

Paul Trueman manned the SiriusXM booth and offered “As usual George and his team put on a brilliant show. The attendance and dealer interaction was outstanding. The $25. CommanderTouch VISA card and $70. installation rebate continues to excite dealers-bringing in additional revenue to their shops.”

“Every spring George and the AMD Team provide an attractive event for dealers and manufacturers. Dealers are treated very well, great deals are offered, and all leave the show feeling that the money and time investment was well worth it. Great Job George!” Mike Van Horn observed.

“Everything went perfect- setup, attendance, sales and teardown. From all at AMD, I want to personally thank every one of our dealers, vendors, independent reps and our employees for one of our largest and best dealer shows in our 31 year history,” McGoldrick concluded.

