KICKER Hauls New Rides and Restyled XRV to Lake Havasu Desert Storm

STILLWATER, OK (04.20.2018) – KICKER hauls its newly wrapped XRV tractor-trailer and road show to Lake Havasu on the Colorado River for the 20th annual Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout, April 19-22. It is KICKER’s initial tour as the presenting sponsor of the event.

Named “One of the Top Five Poker Runs in the Nation” by Performance Boats magazine, Desert Storm is an event based around a world-class collection of the fastest and most prestigious boats.

Sporting a fresh wrap from 3M and Gatorwraps®, the 80-plus-foot XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) will be at every featured event throughout the week. In addition to the rolling showroom, the KICKER area will be loaded with custom vehicles, around and under the XRV’s awning.

MURFCO, KICKER’s Southern California distributor, will bring a 1968 Firebird and 29-foot Nordic deck boat to the party. Lake Havasu audio dealer Wired 4 Sound will also bring both a 2018 Can-Am Maverick X3 and 25-foot Eliminator Daytona with more than 11,000 watts of KICKER power. Legendary Lake Havasu customizer SicChops will be showcasing its Goodguys Gold Award-winning 1961 Chevy Blazer, completely decked out in KICKER gear.

The new venue at the London Bridge Resort is located adjacent to the world-famous London Bridge and along the Bridgewater Channel.

“Lake Havasu City is home to so many ideal events,” said Cal Sheehy, general manager of the London Bridge Resort. “We are excited to welcome Desert Storm to our property and showcase the iconic London Bridge as the backdrop for this amazing event.”

In addition to a new venue, the event featured its tokened “Krusin’ for Kids,” an annual Wednesday kick-off celebration that includes approximately 150 special-needs children and adults going on boat rides. Desert Storm’s charity organization, Storm Charities, is partnering with KICKER, Teague Custom Marine, DCB, Savage Marine, and Biokleen for the event.

“We are honored each year to kick-off our event with ‘Krusin,’” Crane said. “Our volunteer boat drivers take these clients on an unforgettable experience on Lake Havasu, an experience that some only dream of until now.”

The four-day event will feature a street party on Thursday, free to the public, with top-caliber boats lining Lake Havasu City’s Main Street.

The poker run will be held on Friday, and the acclaimed performance-boat Shootout is scheduled for Saturday, which will determine who is crowned “King of the Desert” and “Queen of the Desert” by clocking the fastest speeds on Lake Havasu. Past contenders have clocked speeds topping 180 miles per hour.

“We have an awesome new partnership with KICKER Audio who will be bringing some noise to Lake Havasu,” Crane said. “They are going to feature their semi-truck equipped with the Boom Room, an unforgettable sound experience. This is going to be a Desert Storm Party that Havasu hasn’t seen before.”

Visit www.stormpokerruns.com for more.

