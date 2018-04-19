DEI Powersports Heat Shield Kit – Reduces Heat in Two Seater Can-Am Commander

AVON LAKE, OH (04.20.2018) – Visit most any forum where the Can-Am Commander is discussed and you learn quickly about the excessive heat felt in the cab, especially on long rides. While touted for sporty performance and aggressive power delivery, the mid-engine mounted Commander is prone to a build-up of heat in the cockpit. This is especially true during slow running conditions or when a roof and windshield are installed.

DEI now offers a rugged 13-piece Heat Shield Kit to solve the problem for a more enjoyable ride for two seat 2011 – 2017 models. As thermal/acoustic specialists, DEI’s Heat Shield kit reflects and insulates excessive heat at the source keeping it from entering the cockpit.

Adhesive backed, precision cut and easy to install, the kit requires no modifications for installation. In addition to reducing heat, the kit, once installed, also reduces engine noise and vibration. The result is a quieter more comfortable ride.

To learn more about the DEI PowerSports Can-Am Commander Heat Shield Kit, part #902490, or other DEI Powersports heat and sound control products, visit deipowersports.com

