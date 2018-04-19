Brandmotion Updates 2018 Map Policy & Enforcement

SOUTHFIELD, MI (04.20.2018) – See the following message from Brandmotion regarding its Map Policy:

In order to preserve its reputation for providing customers with high-value products and strong after-sales support, and to further enhance the Brandmotion brand image and its competitiveness in the marketplace, Brandmotion utilizes minimum advertised price standards for Brandmotion products. The attached updated Minimum Advertised Pricing Policy (“MAP Policy”) is effective immediately and will apply to distributors and retailers, including catalogs and internet retailers (collectively, “Resellers”), who resell Brandmotion products to end users located in the United States. Brandmotion greatly values the efforts of all Resellers to distribute Brandmotion products and support our customers. This MAP Policy is adopted for the benefit of all Resellers and will be uniformly enforced.

We will also be implementing an updated means to track, communicate and enforce our MAP policy. In the coming days, any reseller found to be in violation of our MAP policy will receive communication to take corrective action immediately.

Thank you for your cooperation,

Brandmotion Team

Click here to view the 2018 Map Policy.

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

