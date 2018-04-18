LinksWell Introduces New Plug-and-Play DVR Camera at NADA

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (04.19.2018) – LinksWell Automotive, producer of leading-edge safety solutions for the aftermarket, introduced a new front-facing camera with DVR (digital video recording) capabilities at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Las Vegas, March 22-25. The USBDVRCAM is designed to work exclusively with the company’s line of T-Style multimedia centers, expanding the safety characteristics of the popular radio replacement systems.

The USBDVRCAM camera stores video on an onboard microSD card, and connects to the T-style radio via USB. From the T-style display screen, users can start and stop recording, select files and control playback with start, stop, forward and rewind functionality.

The USBDVRCAM comes with mounting hardware to place it behind the rear-view mirror. It features a 135-degree field of view through its full-glass lens and delivers video in high-definition 1080p resolution.

“We’re very excited to add DVR camera capability to the T-style line,” said Walt Detlefsen, national sales manager for LinksWell. “In addition to the obvious safety benefits and liability protection, the camera lets drivers control the experience from the ease and ergonomic comfort of the large T-style display screen.”

MSRP for the USBDVRCAM is $149.95. In addition, it is currently being included at no additional charge with every T-Style multimedia system. For more information, visit linkswellinc.com

