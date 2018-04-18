Brandmotion Reveals Frameless Mirrors with Universal Remote Control Garage Opener (ARQ)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (04.19.2018) – Safely & reliably access your home with Brandmotion’s Frameless ARQ Mirror with Universal Remote Control. Open or close your garage door or gate with a single button press or turn on lights to ensure you never come home to a dark house again.

Always in reach, the ARQ remote control is conveniently positioned within your vehicle’s interior rearview mirror for a sleek, modern design. Coming or going, seamlessly connect your vehicle to your home for safe, reliable access every time. For additional security, remove the portable remote and take it with you!

Key Features:

• Works with all major brands of Garage Door Openers – Over 95% compatibility

• Simple, wireless programming

• More than 10 years battery life, under normal operating conditions

• Available in manual dimming (9002-2520) and auto-dimming (9002-2521)

• Easy installation, no power necessary (9002-2520)

• Superior signal range-exclusive triband technology boosts remote range up to 600ft to get you in and out of the garage faster

• Sleek, modern design with increased forward visibility

• Revolutionary styling the mirror features a frameless edge

Click Here to View the Universal Remote Control Mirror Sell Sheet PDF.

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

