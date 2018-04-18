AVR Hosted Dealer Trainings with Filet Mignon Dinner

MARIETTA, GA (04.19.2018) – AVR hosted dealers on April 8th and 9th with trainings that covered the latest from Harman, ADS Maestro and Kenwood. Over the course of the Sunday and Monday events nearly 80 dealers attended the training sessions. Prior to each sessions dealers were served a delicious Filet Mignon steak dinner. Raffles and giveaways added to the evenings for dealers.

Greg Wallace, AVR Sales Manager, stated “We were very happy with the great dealer turnout and super presentations by Seth Halstead-Kenwood, Matt Yerger-ADS and Leigh Powell-Harman. Their presentations drew great responses from the dealers who attended. We also gave away a Kenwood DMX7704S, ADS-MRR and Infinity Kappa-62ix each night as raffle prizes for our dealers.”

Seth Halstead, Training Manager, commented “The team from AVR hosted a phenomenal KENWOOD / iDatalink Maestro combined 2-day training event, drawing in dealers from several hours away! KENWOOD’s new premium line of eXcelon Reference products were highlighted, featuring new High-Definition displays with Wireless Android compatibility, as well as new Hi-Res Audio compliant speakers and amplifiers This provides dealers the ability to offer their customers the Full Hi-Res Audio experience!”

Visit avrdistributing.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

