Petra to Host B2B Block Party

EDMOND, OK (04.18.2018) – Petra Industries is welcoming customers and businesses from across the state to its first ever B2B Block Party on April 26th, 2018. The B2B Block Party will be a day filled with one-day sales, giveaways and refreshments. Petra sees this both as a chance to celebrate current customers, and an opportunity to meet potential new customers who can benefit from the innovative B2B Store.

Opening in August 2015, the B2B Store is Petra’s brick-and-mortar business-to-business location. Customers can come in to make a purchase, or even pick up an online order, excising the need for shipping. This convenience, coupled with Petra’s no minimum order policy, makes purchasing inventory quick and easy for customers. Petra’s competitive wholesale pricing also offers small business owners, municipalities, houses of worship and other groups a chance to save money on technology solutions. Petra strives to deliver best-in-class service for their customers, and the B2B Store further enables this mission.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to do with our B2B Store,” says founder and CEO, Bill Stewart. “The B2B Block Party is a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to showcase our innovative wholesale solutions to prospective customers, while celebrating our current customers and all that they do.”

The B2B Block Party takes place on Thursday, April 26th from 9AM–5PM. Throughout the day, there will be refreshments, special sales and giveaways, including products from Pelican, WeBoost, Winegard and a $500 gift card. The Petra B2B Store is located at 3400 S. Kelly in Edmond. For more information about the Petra B2B Store visit petra.com/b2b

