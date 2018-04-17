Directed Redesigns the Directechs Technical Resource Website

VISTA, CA (04.18.2018) – Directed has announced a substantial overhaul of their online technical support resources and Directechs.com wiring database. Directed completely redesigned the site using the latest industry best practices. Users will experience a streamlined UI, faster response time, auto-formatting to adjust the display size as needed for PCs, tablets, or smartphones, and a number of other improvements based on real-world feedback from Directed’s dealers.

Directechs has been setting the industry standard since it came online in 2000. This new iteration is raising the bar to provide industry-leading vehicle information, wiring guides, and troubleshooting tools. The site boasts improved security and a new framework to integrate future feature requests seamlessly.

According to James Turner, SVP, Core Product Planning, “We are striving to continuously improve the products and tools for our installers. This new website update helps support our dealers with improved functionality and ease-of-use, as well as, incorporates feedback from numerous installers. With these enhancements we’re laying the foundation for future improvements to Directechs.”

Visit www.directechs.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

