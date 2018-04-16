VAIS’ New SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solutions for 2018 Alfa Romeo Models

ENGLEWOOD, CO (04.17.2018) – VAIS Technology has released a new satellite radio integrated solution specifically designed for 2018 Alfa Romeo models. This solution allows owners of 2018 Alfa Romeo models the ability to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising functionality.

The new 2018 integration kit provides coverage for Stelvio and Giulia (GSR-A01) vehicles. Also, these vehicles are compatible with the GSR-U01 (universal unit) which can be flashed using online software.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology have been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new OEM vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. In 2018 alone, four new models now have deleted options of satellite radio. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions to add satellite radio, but preserve factory functions.”

To learn more about the new, GSR-A01, and GSR-U01 from VAIS Technology, visit www.vaistech.com

