MTX AUDIO Seeks 12Volt Tech Support Specialist

Mitek Corporation is a family owned and operated parent company to brands including MTX Audio, Xtant, Coustic and AtlasIED. We are seeking an experienced and energetic tech support specialist with a passion for audio to support our mobile, motorsports, and residential divisions. Ideal candidates will have excellent communication and organizational skills, thrive at problem solving and have a customer focused mentality. Candidates must also be self-motivated, able to multi-task and work efficiently in a constantly changing environment with a diverse group of customers.

Minimum 2 years 12v/Car Audio Installation experience is required along with a record of positive customer service.

Mitek offers a comprehensive benefits package along with long term growth opportunities across its many brands. Come join the family!

Visit our website and apply – https://www.mitekusa.com/careers/list or send your resume to mitekcareers@mitekusa.com

