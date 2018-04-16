Featured

The 6th Annual PNWCEE Broke All Attendance Records

Posted on April 16, 2018 by
Attendees lined up early in the morning to pick up their badges and register.

Attendees lined up early in the morning to pick up their badges and register.

SEATTLE, WA (04.17.2018) – It’s a Wrap! The 6th Annual Pacific NW Consumer Electronics Expo ended Thursday evening in Seattle, WA. Trainings were well attended throughout both days.

The expo floor was busy well past the published closing time.

The expo floor was busy well past the published closing time.

Dealers heard about the latest offerings and initiatives from some of the leading manufacturer’s in the industry: Audison-Hertz, Alpine, JL Audio, Kenwood, Kicker, Sony, and many more.

The expo floor was very busy both days of the show.

The expo floor was very busy both days of the show.

Expo Committee member Mark Giovannetti commented, “We broke all attendance records, but more importantly, the feedback from everyone who participated – Dealers, Manufacturers, and Manufacturer Representatives was unanimously positive! We truly exceeded everyone’s expectations this year with the classes and trainings offered, and the fantastic displays participating manufacturers had at the Expo.”

The JL Audio training session, by Rob Haynes on Day 1, was standing room only.

The JL Audio training session, by Rob Haynes on Day 1, was standing room only.

Giovannetti continued, “Several additional factors were involved this year. We had more participation by both large and small retailers. For the first time, we had the participation of the MESA buying group’s Ryan Gunther, and many of their key members. Finally, we had the overwhelming support of the country’s largest Specialty Mobile Electronics Retailer- Car Toys.”

pnwcee.com

pnwcee.com

Giavonetti concluded, “Throughout the evening, we received Kudo’s and appreciative comments for hosting the event. Many said that they believed that this was the best event they have participated in this year. Perhaps the best compliments we received during the event, was from Dealers and Manufacturers who told us to “Reserve a spot for us at next year’s event!”

For a complete listing of companies, visit pnwcee.com

Related Posts