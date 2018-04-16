The 6th Annual PNWCEE Broke All Attendance Records

SEATTLE, WA (04.17.2018) – It’s a Wrap! The 6th Annual Pacific NW Consumer Electronics Expo ended Thursday evening in Seattle, WA. Trainings were well attended throughout both days.

Dealers heard about the latest offerings and initiatives from some of the leading manufacturer’s in the industry: Audison-Hertz, Alpine, JL Audio, Kenwood, Kicker, Sony, and many more.

Expo Committee member Mark Giovannetti commented, “We broke all attendance records, but more importantly, the feedback from everyone who participated – Dealers, Manufacturers, and Manufacturer Representatives was unanimously positive! We truly exceeded everyone’s expectations this year with the classes and trainings offered, and the fantastic displays participating manufacturers had at the Expo.”

Giovannetti continued, “Several additional factors were involved this year. We had more participation by both large and small retailers. For the first time, we had the participation of the MESA buying group’s Ryan Gunther, and many of their key members. Finally, we had the overwhelming support of the country’s largest Specialty Mobile Electronics Retailer- Car Toys.”

Giavonetti concluded, “Throughout the evening, we received Kudo’s and appreciative comments for hosting the event. Many said that they believed that this was the best event they have participated in this year. Perhaps the best compliments we received during the event, was from Dealers and Manufacturers who told us to “Reserve a spot for us at next year’s event!”

For a complete listing of companies, visit pnwcee.com

