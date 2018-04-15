Paint Protective Film Can Preserve Vehicle Finishes

Boca Rotan, FL (04/16/2018) -Just about everyone who has ever bought a new car has the same worry – that something is going to mar the beautiful finish on the vehicle. A rock tossed back from a tractor-trailer. Road salt during winter. Rivets on blue jeans.

Paint protection film can help guard against the nicks and chips that can make your ride lose its luster. Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World, can discuss how paint protection film can be an effective shield against both natural and manmade elements.

Tint World uses film that is only 8 millimeters thick and can be applied to any painted surface. Drivers get patterns designed to fit hoods, fenders, mirrors and bumpers, all done with a computer cut system that offers 100 percent accurate application that can be added to cars, trucks, SUVs, RVs and nearly every type of vehicle.

