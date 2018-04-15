New Product from Audiotec Fischer

Mesa, AZ (04/16/2018) -MSC America and Mobile Solutions Canada are proud to announce the North American debut of the Match UP7 BMW by Audiotec Fischer. This new DSP based amplifier has been carefully designed and engineered as a true plug and play upgrade solution for BMW vehicles equipped the Hi Fi audio system (option code 676).

Not only will the Match UP7 BMW provide improved output and dynamics, the overall listening experience will satisfy the most demanding listener. Like all DSP products from Audiotec-Fischer, the UP7 BMW features input channel mixing and all-pass filters. On top of this, the UP7 BMW debuts three new proprietary DSP algorithms.

“Augmented Bass Processing” to optimize the performance of the BMW under seat subwoofers; “StageXpander” widening the sound stage and “Real Center” Audiotec-Fischer’s new upmixer, delivering a great listening experience for both driver and passenger! The Match UP7 BMW ships complete with a plug and play harness and mounting bracket that fits the the OEM mounting location. Vehicle specific sound “tunes” developed by Audiotec Fischer sound engineers are available to download and flash into the Match UP7 BMW.

The Match UP7 BMW by Audiotec Fischer is available now.

For more information contact Jason Digos at MSC America- 480.372.2929

In Canada contact Chris Van Ry- 403.828.8191

