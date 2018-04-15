DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show & Sale Launches the 12Volt Car Season

Atlantic City (April 16, 2018) – DAS Companies, Inc., a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company kicked off the 12Volt car season with their annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show & Sale, held April 10th and 11th at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The 12V focused Trade Show draws 12V Dealers from North Carolina to Maine and provides products, insights and tactical tips to grow their businesses. “It was a very special Trade Show this year,” says Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc.

“We added a few more deal activities in this year’s show,” says Berfield. “Our brands presented the latest products and technologies, our training seminars and keynote speakers offered valuable insights and original processes to enhance the business-side of 12Volt business, plus door prizes along with our new Insane Deals.” These deals were aggressively priced, limited quantity sales deals, only available for the dealers who attended the show.

“This year’s show environment had a great buzz from start to finish”, says Michael Stiefel, 12V Category Buyer at DAS. Demo cars were demonstrating various installation solutions along with innovations from DAS’s own proprietary RoadPro® Family of Brands. The celebration mixer held at the Haven night club at the Golden Nugget, capped off the first day of deals with three spectacular raffle prizes. Additionally, since January and throughout this year’s event, dealers could inspect the RZR900 prize and enter the RZT900 Sweepstakes sponsored by Rockford Fosgate. The Sweepstakes winner will be awarded the week of May 14.

