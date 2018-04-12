Retirement and Promotions Transform KICKER Global Training

STILLWATER, USA – Stillwater Designs ® has announced several changes to its prestigious and well-traveled KICKER ® Global Training team, beginning with the retirement of 40+-year industry veteran and long-time manager Dave Gumienny. That was followed by internal promotions for product-savvy experts Aaron Malin as Training Manager and Ken Bundy as KICKER’s newest Training Specialist.

Gumienny has held key positions in the Product Development, Testing, Customer Service, and Training departments over his career. As an avid rider himself, he spent many years championing the integration of aftermarket audio in the motorcycle industry. Gumienny also worked on vehicles for numerous celebrities including Michael Jackson, and he contributed to the creation of the legendary Ford ® Bronco for the Team Gates car-audio competition team. He will retire in Thailand with his wife and children.

Shortly following the announcement of Gumienny’s retirement, Bart Deal, Director of Product Planning, announced the promotion of Malin to fill the post.

“Aaron exhibits strong leadership capabilities,” Deal said. “He has worked hard over the years to improve his leadership abilities, seeking out specific training and seminars on a regular basis. Not only does he have intimate knowledge of the industry and the products we sell, but he possesses the unique ability to rally his team and move forward.”

With prior experience in retail and corporate car audio, Malin has been with KICKER Training since 2007.

“I love organization and working with the logistics and organizational aspects of getting my team the information they need,” said Malin. “If I am able to simplify their lives behind the scenes, they can be more effective in the field.”

Additionally, Deal announced Bundy as the newest KICKER Training Specialist. Bundy originally joined Stillwater Designs in 2015 as a testing technician for the Research and Development Department. Prior to that, he worked as the lead installer for a single store in a prominent mobile-electronics retail chain.

“Ken wanted to be a trainer,” said Deal. “He wanted to teach people about KICKER. He has a great technical background, handles himself well in front of a crowd and has practical sales and install experience. We are looking forward to having him on the team.”

