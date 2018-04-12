Industry News

New Universal Armrest FreedomCharge Kit

2p(4/13/2018) -Seamlessly integrate wireless charging into your vehicles armrest. Allows phone to be visible and accessible (not intended for use while driving). This kit will fit 90% of vehicles armrests, be sure to check your armrest dimensions to confirm compatibility, dimensions below. Brandmotion’s FreedomCharge systems use the wireless charging standard, Qi, to keep your phone going without the hassle of plugging it in. This type of charging has increased in popularity with use in homes, vehicles, and is now used by Apple in the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Key Features:

  •  Fits 90% of vehicles armrests (product dimensions 4.8″ x 7.95″ x .737″)
  • Phone remains visible and accessible in vehicle (not intended while driving)
  • Works with all phone sizes including 8 plus
  • Utilizes the wireless charging standard, Qi, to charge your phones without cables
  • Does not interfere with your vehicle’s Bluetooth functionality while using your infotainment system.
  • Charge your phone to 100% battery and tapers off to avoid overcharging.
  • The non-slip charging mat holds your phone securely in place while driving.
Universal Center Armrest Qi Wareless Charging Kit Part #: FDMC-1213 MAP/MSRP: $149.95

New Vehicle Kits

Honda Accord 2018+ Qi Wireless Charging Kit Part #: FDMC-1250 MAP/MSRP: $199.95


Honda Civic 2018+ Qi Wireless Charging Kit Part #: FDMC-1251 MAP/MSRP: $199.95


GM Wireless Charger Retrofit Part #: FDMC-1275 MAP/MSRP: $109.95

Chevy Silverado 2015+ Qi Wireless Charging Kit Part #: FDMC-1276 MAP/MSRP: $199.95


