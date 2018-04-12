Industry News

NEW OE MATCHING DASH KIT FOR 2016 – 2018 HONDA HR-V COMING SOON

3pCLEARWATER, FL – (April 13, 2018) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, today announces a new Best Kits by PAC dash kit, BKHONK813 (American International: HONK813). The dash kit includes a rear support bracket and is scheduled to be in stock April 24, 2018.

The dash kit will install one single ISO radio with pocket or one double DIN radio. The high-quality plastic material of the dash kit is painted satin black to keep the interior looking factory when adding an aftermarket radio. A rear support bracket, hardware, and instructions are also included.

BKHONK813 (American International: HONK813) is compatible with the following PAC products:

Wire Harness: BHA1729 (American International: HWH810)
Antenna Adapter: BAA42 (American International: HO8)
Radio Replacement Parts:
RP4-HD11
SWI-CP2

