Rydeen Mobile Unveils a New Website

Torrance, Calif. – April 12, 2018: Rydeen Mobile just completed and unveiled a new website for Rydeen Mobile Electronics. The homepage and all the new product pages have all new

graphics and are much easier to navigate than the previous website. The new site is using a new web platform which enables viewing from mobile devices with easy to use new

category menus.

Go to www.rydeenmobile.com to check it out. Rydeen is placing an all new emphasis on ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which is clearly evident when you see the

new home page with scrolling graphics and featured product categories.

All the new Rydeen products for 2018 are featured in the website including the new ADAS product which includes the BSS1LPB Blind Spot Safety System for vehicles with metal

bumper applications as well as any vehicle where the bumper cannot be removed.

An entire category is focused on the new cameras including the New Black Diamond cameras lenses with low light viewing capability and Super HD resolution for detail picture

reproduction with vibrant colors.

Whether you are looking for product manuals, tech support or checking out the FAQs on popular products, it is all there and is easy to navigate.

