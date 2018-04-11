Proline Car Stereo Played To Tens of Thousands At The DUB Show NYC

NEW YORK CITY NY (04.12.18) –Proline Car Stereo was in the center of the action in the DUB Show Tour at the Javits Convention Center in New York City April 6th -8th. Proline’s owner Will Sullivan stated “What an awesome show. Over the 3 days we must of had over 100,000 people by our booth. Many came into the booth to experience one of our crowd pleasing demonstrations.”

The hugely popular DUB Show Tour travels across the U.S. with stops in major cities. New York City is a key stop on the tour where the DUB Show is part of the NewYork International Auto Show.The New York Auto Show draws more than a million attendees during its 10-Day run. For three of those days the DUB Show is an extra special attraction.

“Proline participated in the Dub Show Tour in 2014 and 2015 and we were itching get back. We are so happy that we were part of the 2018 event. We invested quite a bit of time and effort into creating an entirely new experience with a huge 20×70 booth space for this show. The DUB Show Tour was the first big event for us this year. We were thrilled with the outcome and thank our vendors taking part” Sullivan offered.

Show vehicles from industry leaders JL Audio, Kenwood, Rockford Fosgate, Alpine, and Pioneer impressed the eager crowd with the latest technology such as high-resolution audio.

Jeff Shultz, Pioneer District Sales Manager, stated “There were no direct sales at the DUB show but the consumer experience generates a ton of leads and really creates a renewed interest in car audio. Millennials told me they had never heard real hi fidelity audio before and were amazed at how crisp the music sounded. In addition many did not know about in-vehicle opportunities for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto”.

Morris Hartman, Focus Marketing, was in the Proline booth showcasing Alpine and said “WOW, what a crowd Baby. The most people I have ever seen at a show. The aisles at the DUB show made CES aisles look sparse”.

“We wanted to excite consumers with a tremendous in-vehicle listening experience. Those who experienced the demos told us they were amazed. We had representatives from AT&T in the booth and they showed people how to integrate smartphone in-vehidle connectivity into their vehicles. I don’t think there is any other place where consumers could see so much gear live for them to experience and we started to get business from the event in our store almost immediately” Sullivan added.

During the show Proline had a system in place to collect email addresses. Sullivan related “We collected over 20,000 email addresses. In the end probably 15,000 will be good. We offered prizes and had 9 stations in the booth set up to gather the emails. It will probably take 3 weeks to verify and enter the email addresses. Hopefully that will be done and we can use those email addresses to create interest for our Car Show event coming up in mid-May”.

Below is a list of the product demos and introductions that Proline offered at this year’s DUB Show Tour on behalf of its vendors:

• JL Audio‘s premiere line of speakers, the C7 series debuted, as will the brand new VX Series of amplifiers.

• Looking to capitalize on the move toward high-resolution audio format, Pioneer released a new Z Series of high-end speakers and subwoofers. Also on display will be the new D Series speakers and subwoofers.

• Sharing the enthusiasm surrounding high-resolution audio, Kenwood just introduced the new XR Reference Series as an addition to their already-impressive Excelon series of receivers, amplifiers, and speakers.

• Always making it interesting, Alpine will be introduced the eye-popping Halo9 single DIN, 9-inch, mechless AV receiver with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also being demo’d will be the Jeep Wrangler series AV receiver and the new high-resolution audio X Series speakers.The Wrangler had a 50” TV mounted on the back.

• The life of the party, Rockford Fosgate rolled onto the show floor with the impressive “Sound Lab Vehicle” – a demo vehicle that must be experience to be truly appreciated.

“We sincerely thank our vendor partners for their support. Having manufacturer reps and factory staff in the booth definitely helped make Proline’s participation in the DUB show a tremendous success. In addition we thank all members of our staff who helped make everything happen” Sullivan concluded.

Will/SHEF and team Proline did another amazing job with the Dub event at the 2018 NY Auto Show. The manufacturer demo cars were well positioned and used for onsite demos for consumers while key vendors such Kenwood, Pioneer, JL Audio and Alpine also had displays in the booth to further demo new technology.

Matt Gonzalez, Trent Partners & Associates, said “Kenwood was in full force showing their new DNX995S which was a hit with the HD screen and improved off axis viewing. The WebLink app feature adding Waze and YouTube as a feature set also appealed to the consumer base. The Kenwood XR components and amplifiers were outfitted in a Toyota Prius that included a customer install and wrap done at Proline Car Stereo. The car sounded amazing and showed potential consumers you can get a high end sound without breaking the bank in the process.”

