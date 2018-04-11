Fortin Electronic Systems announces the release of an exclusive “No Key Sacrificed” immobilizer bypass and remote starter solution for AUDI vehicles

Montreal, 12 April 2018 – Fortin is pleased to announce an exclusive “No Key Sacrificed” immobilizer bypass and remote start solution for AUDI keyport and keyport start & stop push-button vehicles.

Covering AUDI 2009-2014 specific vehicles, the solution uses Fortin EVO-ONE or EVO-ALL platforms to offer a secure cost effective solution. No AUDI (or Volkswagen) specific extra module required.

The solution also covers remote start from the OEM remote function for 3X Lock and Lock Unlock Lock start. RF Kits and compatible smartphone/telematic devices can also be connected directly to the EVO-ALL and EVO-ONE modules to extend the operating range if desired.

Fortin Electronic Systems is a world leading developer and manufacturer of integrated consumer solutions for vehicle control and connectivity.

Visit Fortin.ca to discover more remote starter, immobilizer bypass and security system solutions.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

