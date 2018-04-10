NAV-TV Adds VW and Additional Infotainment Platform Compatibility to ZEN-V Advanced Amplifier Interface

Coral Springs, Florida (04/11/2018) -NAV-TV Corp., a leading innovator and manufacturer of OEM integration and safety products for the automotive aftermarket, announces that Volkswagen has been added to the ZEN-V compatibility list. In addition, base-model and older Audi infotainment systems MIB and MIB HS have been qualified and are now completely compatible with the ZEN-V audio interface.

Announced on March 26th, 2018, the ZEN-V advance amplifier interface is compatible with select Audi, Bentley, Porsche and VW vehicles utilizing MOST®150. The ZEN-V allows the seamless addition of aftermarket amplifiers into compatible vehicles, delivering audiophile-quality sound without compromising the vehicle’s factory fit, finish or features. ZEN-V is the first aftermarket product utilizing MOST®150 globally.

Utilizing the same processing power as NAV-TV’s competition proven M650-GM, the ZEN-V produces a completely flat audio output without any factory time delay or equalization, eliminating the need for summing devices, an audio correction DSP or the removal of the factory audio compensation microphones. Installation of the interface requires no modification to the vehicle and is compatible with both amplified and non amplified factory systems[1]. Volume, Fade[3], Balance and Bass/Treble tone controls are retained through the factory radio and echo cancelation for the factory Bluetooth hands-free system is supported.

Utilizing a 128 bit floating point DSP and 192 kHz 32 bit DAC, the ZEN-V produces a 12 channel analog output with a S/N Ratio of 112dB. For vehicles with video playback capability, the ZEN-V supports 7.1 and 5.1 audio[2}. The unit provides a 500mA output for controlling aftermarket devices and, additionally, retains the factory equalizer.

For use with 3rd party digital sound processors[3], the ZEN-V includes a variable TOSlink digital output which may be used simultaneously with the analog outputs, or by itself. The variable digital output allows for the system volume to be controlled via the factory radio and steering wheel controls without the need to access any 3rd party controller.

The updated ZEN-V compatibility list now supports the following vehicle infotainment platforms:

2015 up Audi with MIB, MIB HS and MIB2 infotainment system

2016 and up Porsche Panamera with PCM4.1

2017 and up Porsche Cayman, Boxster, 911, Macan and Cayenne with PCM4.0

2017 Bentley Bentayga with MIB2

2016 and up Volkswagen vehicles with MIB & MIB2 (must verify the presence of a MOST fiber optic connector on all VW MIB and MIB2 systems to verify compatibility)

For ease of use, the ZEN-V is configurable through dip switch settings. User selectable features of the ZEN-V are:

Optional time alignment to driver

Full scale audio or -12 dB Attenuation

7.1 downmix to stereo on TOSlink or TOSlink mapped to the front outputs

Loudness on or off

Vehicle selection for Audi, Porsche, Bentley or VW

Enables factory subwoofer control (Audi, Bentley and VW)

Vehicles without a factory amplified system will require the additional ZEN-V-PRG programmer prior to the installation of the ZEN-V[4]. The ZEN-V-PRG is sold separately and comes with unlimited usage, allowing both programming and unprogramming in multiple vehicles. Alternatively, NAV-TV will provide programming instructions to enable the amplifier setting utilizing a VAG-COM or VAG-CAN PRO, free of charge. Vehicles with factory amplified systems do not require any programming.

The ZEN-V (NTV-KIT860) and ZEN-V-PRG(NTV-KIT861) are currently available and shipping. To place an order, or for more information on the ZEN-V, please contact your NAV-TV sales representative at (866) 477-3336 (USA and Canada toll free) or +1(561) 955-9770 (International), or email our sales staff at sales@navtv.com. European customers with inquires may contact NAV-TV UK at +44-333-700-1515 or by emailing info@nav.tv.

