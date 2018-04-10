AAMP Continues to Expand Team Phantom

Clearwater, FL (April 11, 2018) – AAMP Global, leader in automotive electronics and technology, today announced that it has further expanded its Team Phantom street team into Northern Texas with new Phantom member Mel Valadez.

Valadez will help manage the North Texas area which include the panhandle, plains DFW metroplex and East Texas territories. Mel brings 20+ years from the automotive industry as a high ranking corporate staff member with AutoNation and was a trainer for Kenwood USA. He is also a 20+ year competitor and judge for both Sound Quality(SQ) and Sound Pressure Level(SPL) in multiple organizations.

“AAMP global covers a wide variety of automotive accessories that help define your drive including PAC, Stinger, Phoenix Gold, EchoMaster and now Thinkware,” Mel explained “I am thrilled and excited to join the highly coveted Phantom sales team. I look forward to being a true business partner and help grow with our dealer and distributor partners in our territory.”

“I am excited for this new Phantom opportunity in North Texas” said Herb Brown, Vice President of Sales. “He brings with him a rich knowledge and passion for our industry which AAMP and our retail partners will be able to tap into and harness, from being a recognized industry professional, to various leadership positions within our industry, spanning sales, and training and development. Mel is well respected in the 12-volt community and is known for his attention to detail, extensive knowledge base and commitment to strong partner relationships.”

