EDA NATIONAL DISTRIBUTOR CONFERENCE HELD IN STILLWATER

STILLWATER, April 10, 2018 – Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) announced today that it successfully completed two days of strategy meetings at Kicker’s headquarters in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Josh Eatherly, EDA’s president, said, “we appreciate Kicker allowing us to hold our 4 th annual meeting here at their beautiful headquarters. The meetings were extraordinarily productive. I am incredibly excited about our future.”

In attendance were George McGoldrick (AM Distributors), Kevin and Nate Taliani (Davis Distributors), C.J. Provenzano and Larry Treibel (ECD Distribution), Lehi Herrin (Mountain West), Bob Dean and Chris Hofeditz (MRI), Josh Eatherly (P&E), Dan Haight (Pioneer Music), Howard Feldman (RJR), David Lopez and Maria Perez (RPM), Dale Naeseth (N&S), Kevin Holder (Ultimate Distributors) and Jim Warren, EDA’s Executive Director.

Jim Warren said, “I continue to be impressed by the vision of our membership. Three critical votes occurred at this meeting of which we will be releasing information over the coming days and weeks. We thank Steve Irby and the entire Kicker team for allowing us to hold our meetings here at their facility.”

