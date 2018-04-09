DAS Dealer Sweepstakes Grand Prize…. A Polaris RZR 900

ATLANTIC CITY NJ (04.10.2018) – The DAS Companies, Inc., Dealer Sweepstakes, in partnership with Rockford Fosgate, features a new 2017 Polaris RZR 900 as the grand prize. One lucky DAS dealer will hit the trails with the RZR 900. The sweepstakes promotion began on September 11, 2017 and continues through April 30, 2018. The winner will be selected and announced the week of May 14, 2018.

The Razor is featured in the Rockford Fosgate booth at the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, April 10-11, 2018. The sweepstakes is available for DAS Consumer Electronics dealers ONLY.

“We are started this sweepstakes earlier than our previous successful Harley-Davidson Sweepstakes because we wanted more dealers to get involved,” said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We continue to build our partner relationships every day and this sweepstakes is another exciting promotion from DAS for the good of our dealers and the 12Volt industry,” Berfield added.

The DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show, held in Atlantic City NJ at the Golden Nugget is among the largest consumer electronics distributor shows on the East Coast. The Razor 900 is displayed on the main floor during the show.

Dealers should contact their DAS Sales Representative for details about entry into the sweepstakes, 1-800-233-7009.

