CV & DA Holdings, Inc. Announces The Addition of Eddy De La Nuez To Sales Organization

LOS ANGELES, CA (April 10, 2018) – CV & DA Holdings, Inc. (CVDA), owner of the Diamond Audio and Cerwin-Vega Mobile brands is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Eddy De La Nuez as their new Eastern Regional Sales Manager.

Eddy brings over 22 years of experience throughout his career in the consumer electronics industry. Having managed multiple channels of sales and distribution throughout his career in addition to providing training and technical support, his credentials further strengthens CVDA’s sales organization. His professionalism and business knowledge will be a great asset to CVDA and its partners. As Eastern Regional Sales Manager, he will be remotely based in Miramar, FL. Eddy’s primary responsibilities will be covering the territories of Florida, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Upstate/Metro NY, and New England areas.

“I have a long history in the car audio industry and am looking forward to connecting with all the past, present, and future professionals in this industry that continue to make it fun and enjoyable! I am excited to have the opportunity to be joining the CVDA team as their new Eastern Regional Sales Manager. I am here to support our sales rep force and work with our retail business partners to continue to be prosperous and successful”, adds Eddy.

Fellow CVDA counterpart Karl Giles, will assume the position of Central Regional Sales Manager and continue his current sales management duties in the Midwest, Sunbelt, and MINK territories. Ryan Klein will continue focusing on the West Coast territories as Western Regional Sales Manager for CVDA.

Bob Chanthavongsa, VP of Sales & Marketing for CVDA, adds “We look forward to the contribution that Eddy will bring to the team. His knowledge and experience of working and managing all different channels of distribution will be another pillar of strength for our sales organization as we continue on our growth curve. With the addition of Eddy, our sales structure is in place for us to better serve our current and future business partners.”

To obtain more information about CV and DA Holdings, Inc. brands- Diamond Audio and Cerwin-Vega Mobile, please contact CVDA’s sales and support staff at 213-261-4161 or visit www.diamondaudio.com and www.cerwinvegamobile.com

