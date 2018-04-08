JL Audio Announces Recipients of Annual Rep Awards

MIRAMAR, FL (04.09.2018) – JL Audio recently recognized the outstanding sales achievements of several of its US and international sales representatives during the company’s Rep Alliance held at its U.S., headquarters.

The 2017 recipients are…

Rep Firm of The Year: Pacific Coast Marketing

Rep Associate of the Year: Robert Navarro – Cardoza and Company

Domestic Distributor of the Year: Davis Distribution

Ahead of the Curve Award: Bravo Sales

Category Killer – Amplifiers: Rusty North –High Point Sales

Category Killer – Speakers: Mar Tech Group

Category Killer – Powersports: DNR Sales

Hard Core Award: Gabriel Schmidt–Team Sales, Rick Foster–InSite Sales, Juan Jane – AMI Sales and Shawn O’Connell—AMI Sales

International Distributor Awards…

Distributor of the Year: Gem-Sen, Canada

Automotive Distributor of the Year: Low Bass, Mexico

Most Improved Territory: Autoesteros Cavazos, Mexico

“We are very proud to recognize the hard work and efforts of our rep partners, many of who have represented JL Audio for many years. We thank them for their passion and support for our brand throughout their territories which continue to deliver outstanding results year after year,” said Brian Power, Vice President-U.S. Retail Sales.

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

